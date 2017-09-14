‘South Park’ Did a Country Cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Last Night

South Park has always been on top of its game when it comes to making light of rap superstars and they kept the streak going for the show’s 21st season premiere last night. The episode hilariously presents digital home assistants like Alexa and Google Home as being a threat to job opportunities for white Americans. So as a result of protesting, a judge issues a court order for white people to be hired as home assistants instead of their digital counterparts. When Cartman gets his assistant Jim Bob, he’s subjected to listening to the old man burst out into an ill-advised country cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” Nobody asked for this but thank goodness it exists. Watch the cover below.

