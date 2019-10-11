South Park Episode Banned By China Screened On Hong Kong Streets

After an episode of South Park got the series banned in China, it was screened on Hong Kong streets on Tuesday night.

The episode called “Band In China” came out last week, and called out Hollywood for playing into China’s censorship. In response, the Chinese government deleted every episode of the show from the country’s internet.

In response to China’s decision, the episode was aired on a projector in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is uncertain who was the organiser.

Photos of what appears to be the screening can be seen in a tweet by @KongTsungGan. The tweet read, “Tonight in Sham Shui Po, ⁦@SouthPark⁩ episode ‘Band in China’ shown on street to large & appreciative audience.”

Tonight in Sham Shui Po, ⁦@SouthPark⁩ episode ‘Band in China’ shown on street to large & appreciative audience. Street cinema’s been yet another important facet of #HK protests, w ‘Winter on Fire’ on Ukraine’s revolution & ‘1987: When the Day Comes’ on Korea’s esp popular. pic.twitter.com/dKzWYXP1xd — Brian Kern / Kong Tsung-gan / 江松澗 (@KongTsungGan) October 8, 2019

But it’s not just South Park that allegedly got banned in China. In a tweet, EDM star and DJ Zedd said: “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet.”

I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet. — Zedd (@Zedd) October 10, 2019

He didn’t specify which tweet he liked got him the alleged ban.

This comes after the NBA apologized last weekend for a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong protesters. Because of his tweet, the Chinese Basketball Association and Tencent Sports, which stream NBA games in China, cut ties with the Rockets. Other Chinese brands and businesses suspended their relationship with the franchise as well.

But not everyone took the NBA’s apology well, with accusations that it was a sign of desperation for Chinese money. American politicians Ted Cruz, Ben Sasse and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer condemned the NBA for not standing up to China.

The Hong Kong protests started in June, in opposition of government proposals for a bill that would allow extradition to China. The extradition bill has since been scrapped, but the ongoing protests have expanded into a widespread pro-democracy movement.

According to Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, almost a third of anti-government protesters who have been arrested over four months in Hong Kong were below the age of 18.

Find Edoardo on Twitter and Instagram.