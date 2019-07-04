Southern California Was Just Hit With Its Biggest Earthquake In Years

Southern California has been hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Independence Day.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit at 10:33 a.m. Pacific time near the Searles Valley, about 100 miles northeast of LA. People have taken to social media to state that the quake lasted a substantial amount of time.

The LAPD has released a statement saying, “at this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake.” They went on to remind their followers to only use 911 to report emergencies.

At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared 🔗 https://t.co/fURDNcMhhQ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 4, 2019

It is still too early to tell if the quake has caused any sort of major damage or injuries. As the Los Angeles Times reported, this is the largest quake to hit near the second largest city in the US since 1994 Northridge quake and the first in southern California since the 7.1 Hector Mine quake. The Northbridge quake, which registered at 6.6, caused billions in damages, killed 57, and injured almost 9,000 more. That quake, while coming in at a similar magnitude as Thursday’s, hit a populated area, whereas the 6.4 one did not.

There has been no tsunami warning issued by the U.S. Tsunami warning system.

Online people who experienced Thursday’s quake took to Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram to post videos of what they experienced.

My dads liquor store in Ridgecrest (11 miles from the earthquake) 🥴 pic.twitter.com/4RC0mY3eha — Zomo (@zomo_abd) July 4, 2019

The only way we realized there was an earthquake was because of the pool sloshing around and a creek from our gate. #Earthquake #NBC4LA pic.twitter.com/WGk08f6Uln — ((( Brian Knopf ))) (@DoYouQA) July 4, 2019

https://twitter.com/BorreroBrad/status/1146837065813774336

Light is still swinging a few minutes after. HOLY EARTHQUAKE. pic.twitter.com/F33WoH9Ylx — Sarah (@surrrra) July 4, 2019

This story is breaking and will be updated as more news becomes available.

