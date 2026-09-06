Southern Hip-Hop Legend Webbie Passes Out on Stage While Performing With Boosie in Dallas

Southern rap legend Webbie just experienced a terrifying health scare. Videos have circulated online of the Baton Rouge rapper performing at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas, Texas, with Boosie BadAzz. Together, they rapped their classic song “Wipe Me Down” before he passed out on stage. Rumors and reports suggested that he suffered a seizure during the performance. However, the exact cause for his collapse has yet to be revealed.

This isn’t the first time that he’s experienced such a scare. Back in 2021, a similar situation occurred where the rapper born Webster Gradney Jr. collapsed at a club in Virginia. However, a representative at the time made it abundantly clear that he didn’t suffer a seizure.

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Still, fans were deeply concerned for Webbie, prompting a ton of speculation. One person noted on Instagram that it wasn’t their first time seeing him like that and thought he was high accordingly. Meanwhile, another assumed that it had to be the hot and stuffy suits that they’re both wearing on stage. “That hot a** jacket I could tell even in this low quality video he was sweating damn bullets,” they wrote.

After the fall, he was promptly escorted to the back to recover.

Webbie Passes Out While Performing With Fellow Baton Rouge Legend Boosie

Nowadays, the two Baton Rouge greats are on strong enough terms to perform with each other. However, that wasn’t always the case. Over the last decade, the pair have exchanged blows online. Webbie expressed his disdain back in 2020 over the fact that his friend wasn’t there when he needed him. “But where the f**k all u n***az was when I sacrificed all my s**t… N took care of families when you was in jail B… Just wondering,” he said on Instagram.

Boosie replied not long after, sharing similar sentiments that he wanted more support when he was in prison. “U coulda call me n***a smh,” he wrote. “Smh truth is you never sent my mother a ‘dollar’ n y’all had FREE BOOSIE concerts all over she neva got a dime smh you lyin bra. Everybody know I’ve tried to help you millions of times. Every time we’ve tried to get you in the studio u leave.”

Six years later, they’re clearly on good enough terms to travel to different cities and perform together. Additionally, in a recent interview, Boosie anointed him and Webbie as the “best duo ever.”

(Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)