Southern Rock Frontman Erupts After Fight Breaks Out at Arizona Festival, Orders Fan Removed

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Southern rockers Treaty Oak Revival headlined the Smoke Show fest in Gilbert, Arizona. The West Texas group played the festival alongside artists such as 49 Winchester, Corey Kent, and Gannon Fremin & CCREV. During Treaty Oak Revival’s headlining set, concert attendees started a fight in the crowd. Halfway through their song “Have A Nice Day”, commotion ensued in the audience. Another audience member, a fan of the band, caught the fight on camera.

In the video, it’s hard to tell what exactly started the fight. We see a woman yelling, along with pushing and shoving. A tall man attempts to defuse the situation, but this is unsuccessful. He gets into a shoving match with another guy after screaming, “Everybody chill the f**k out”.

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On stage, Treaty Oak Revival singer Sam Canty addressed the fight, hilariously declaring, “Well, I guess we’re not gonna have a nice f***king day”, referencing the song that the band had just played.

Canty instructed security to remove the fans who were involved in the commotion. Though it’s unclear who exactly Canty is referring to, he may be talking about the tall man in the crowd who is visible from the stage. He shouts, “If you’re gonna f***kin’ fight, then get the f*** out of here!” To this, the crowd erupts with applause. He also added, “Get his a** the f*** out of there!”

Treaty Oak Revival Is Known For Rowdy Crowds

This isn’t the first time there’s been commotion in the crowd at a Treaty Oak Revival concert. During the band’s 2023 track “Boomtown”, their fans have made a tradition of showering beer all over the crowd. They’ve also taken it further, throwing objects and beer onto the stage and into the crowd. In August 2026, a viral video showed a fan launching a chair and hitting another audience member in the head. Not all their fans enjoy the antics during “Boomtown”. Other videos show fans begging other fans to stop the beer tossing at Treaty Oak Revival concerts. Surprisingly, the fight on October 24 didn’t occur during the hectic anthem. Regardless, the band continues their tour through Texas, with more chaos expected in their crowds.

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach