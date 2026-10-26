Southern Rock Star Defends Touring Under Famous Band’s Name Without a Single Original Member

Iconic Southern rockers Molly Hatchet have been around for decades. However, the band hasn’t had a founding member in almost a decade. In fact, the last remaining original member of the band—guitarist Steve Holland—died in 2020.

These days, the band is headed up by lead guitarist Bobby Ingram, who has been in the band since the late 80s. Notably, Ingram owns the trademark to the band’s name. In a new interview with Talkin’ Bout Rock, Ingram opened up to host Rob Edwards about the “changes” Molly Hatchet has been through and defended the fact that it continues despite none of its original members remaining.

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Ingram first noted that “a lot of generational attributes and a lot of musicians” have been part of the band over the years. He explained that this has “kind of turned [Molly Hatchet] into a faceless type of band.”

Molly Hatchet was founded by late guitarist Dave Hlubek in 1971

“Molly Hatchet is a brand. It’s an institution,” he said, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “It is a legacy, a spirit, and a tradition, and we carry on that. That’s what I do. I carry it on, and that’s what I intend to do until the good Lord takes me, or till I can’t play any longer.”

“This is all I’ve known pretty much all my life,” Ingram added. “Yeah, I’ve been to school and all that here, but I love music. I love playing Molly Hatchet songs. I love writing albums; I love producing albums.”

Ingram also credited the band’s label—SPV/Steamhammer—for helping them stay relavent on the global stage. “I’m doing interviews from Australia to Brazil to Russia to Finland to Sweden, all the way down to Nigeria — everywhere,” he said. “And it’s pretty amazing to see how the legacy has perpetuated into these foreign countries now. So we just keep it going.”

Molly Hatchet’s new album, ‘Lost Horizon’, will be released in November

“Molly Hatchet’s always been the hardest rocking of the Southern bands,” Ingram went on to say. “That is a fact, Jack. And we will continue to be. And we have been embraced by the hard rock community over there in Europe, and we love it, man.”

Finally, “We still have our veteran core fans that listen to the band, come to all of our shows, and they’re bringing their kids, and in many instances, they’re bringing their grandkids, and it was each of their generation’s first concert. Man, that tears me up when I hear that. When you’re shaking the father’s hand and the son’s hand and the grandson’s hand, and they’re all standing in front of you.”

Molly Hatchet’s new album, Lost Horizon—their first full-length studio project since 2010—was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. It is due to be released on Nov. 27, 2026.

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