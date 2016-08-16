Toronto’s Southern Shores Make Their Return with Eternal Summer Ode “Riders”

Three years ago, Toronto’s Southern Shores‘ 2013 EP New World found the duo’s tranquil club sounds basked in bubbling rhythms that felt like an eternal summer, with the occasional 90s pop vocal sample peaking through their windswept atmospherics. After a brief hibernation, the band is getting ready to release their debut LP Loja, which they’ve described as an album “about travel and its ability to unlock a larger worldview.”

Following “Palo Alto,” second single “Riders” continues on a sun-drenched trip through soothing Balearic house, with crystalline beats sweltering over jazz horns and breezy percussion. It’s a mood that feels all-too-familiar for Ben Dalton and Jamie Townsend, who both share a long history with the track.

“‘Riders’ is a song that has been with us for years,” the pair told THUMP via email. “Something about it’s mood kept speaking to us, drawing us back in. Emotionally the song strikes a balance between yearning for what was and moving forward to what could be. These feelings are at the core of everything we want to create, and ‘Riders’ encapsulates these emotions for us in a very meaningful way”.

Listen to the track below, Loja comes out Sept. 2 on Cascine.

