Creeps Airdropping Dick Pics Is the Latest Air Travel Nightmare

A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to ground a flight that was about to take off if a passenger didn’t stop airdropping nudes with their fellow flyers.

The incident occurred on a recent Southwest flight headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In a video shared by TikTok user Teighlor Marsalis on August 25, you can hear the exasperated pilot pleading with a person on his plane to stop sending nude photos around.

“So here’s the deal,” the pilot says in the video. “If this continues when we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and this vacation is going to be ruined.”

“So you folks, whatever that Airdrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get you to Cabo.”

The video has been seen over 2.6 million times. The flight was eventually able to take off as the passenger ceased sending the photos.

It’s unclear where the departing flight was taking off from, but several U.S. states have laws against cyberflashing. In the U.S., New Hampshire recently passed a law cracking down on sending unsolicited nudes, making it a misdemeanor. Texas has had a similar law in place since 2019.

Marsalis, the TikTok user, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom are also attempting to address cyberflashing with a new bill that criminalizes the activity. Perpetrators found guilty could face up to two years in prison, the same penalty they’d face for indecent exposure.

Now, this isn’t the first time this summer someone on a plane decided it would be a good idea to cyberflash the flight. In June a passenger on another Southwest flight went viral after they sent out a photo of an older man sitting in his chair with a caption alleging misconduct.

“’Meet Larry who just airdropped the whole flight photos of his peepee,’” read the caption. “Thankfully, I accepted it, saw who was sending it, and immediately started speaking up. Stay tuned for the police escort.”

Southwest Airlines was unable to confirm the recent incident for VICE News but did say “the safety, security, and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times.”

“When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

