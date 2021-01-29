Soy and Orange Glazed Chicken Wings Recipe

Serves 2-4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 pounds|930 grams chicken wings
kosher salt, to taste
½ cup|125 ml fresh orange juice, preferably California navel
¼ cup|60 ml honey
¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame oil
toasted sesame seeds, to garnish
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Season the wings all over with the salt and, working in batches, cook, turning as needed, until golden all over, 5 to 7 minutes per batch.
- Return all of the wings to the saucepan along with the orange juice, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ⅓ cup|80 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 14 minutes. Remove the lid and increase the heat to a high simmer. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is reduced and thick, 8 to 10 minutes more. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with the sesame seeds to serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.