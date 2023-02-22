How to Turn Your Shower Into a 5-Star Spa

Ah, shower time: The time to wash away all of our sins from the day. (Or at least, try to.) There’s something about lathering up in suds that just brings us peace. Is it the plush loofah? Our teenage Bath & Body Works hoarding problem? We’re not exactly sure, but we do know that it feels divine—and that we want more of it. In order to take the once-gnarly shower of our fourth floor walk-up to the next level, we’re stocking up on fogless mirrors, water-proof tech, shower scent bombs, and items that turn a regular ol’ bathroom into a moody spa experience.

We want your shower to feel like you’re bathing at a five-star hotel, which is why we found products that feature LED lighting to set the scene with a radiating glow, aromatics that smell better than an Abercrombie & Fitch showroom, and other must-haves to take your shower from not to hot.

An LED shower head

Get all the vibes by installing some mood lighting to illuminate your space while you scrub away the day. This LED shower head automatically changes between seven different colors every few seconds for a wet rave experience. The stainless steel head is also connected to a 60-inch hose so you can wash all your nooks and crannies with ease.

This hanging waterproof speaker

Music has the ability to transform your shower into a massive pool dance party or a yoga retreat in the middle of nowhere. Blast Enya with a waterproof speaker during bathtime to escape, wind down, and find your inner peace. We found this SoundBot SB510 for a steal—it sticks onto the shower wall with suction cups, connects via Bluetooth, and can take calls—just in case your sneaky link boss calls you while you’re lathering up. .

LED shower mirrors are the future

We want you to admire your beauty both in and out of the water. A LED shower mirror makes that possible—specifically this fogless one by ToiletTree. You can smack it right on the shower tiles with its silicone adhesive, while also placing a razor on the built-in ledge. (It’s shatterproof, too, thank god.) And it is, in fact, the real deal when it comes to zero fog. “I’ve had several “fog free” mirrors in the past and they all pale in comparison to this one,” one reviewer writes on Amazon.

Shower steamers better than the perfume department

A good scent is enough to lift anyone’s spirits—it’s called aromatherapy , Brad. These eucalyptus shower steamers by BodyRestore are kind of like an updated bath bomb for your shower. (No shade, Lush.) Just drop one on the floor while you do your thing, and take in the scent while they dissolve. They’re also good for helping with congestion, since they contain menthol, so prepare to emerge from your shower feeling clean and super refreshed.

Stay ultra cozy with heated towels

Getting out of the shower sucks, because drafts hit all the wrong places, and goosebumps make our pubes stand straight up—it’s not a good look. Keep warm and toasty by placing your IKEA luxury towels into a towel warmer. In addition to towels, this bucket-style model can also fit bath robes, pajamas, and blankets. It heats up in just one minute, and reaches its highest temperature in as little as six.

Non-slip shower mats to help avoid the ER

We don’t want any accidents while we’re grooving in the shower. That’s why a non-slip shower mat is an absolute must. This one offers a powerful grip with hundreds of suction cups, and you can also chuck it into the washing machine to get rid of any grime. (We will not tolerate dirt ruining our shower spa experience.)

A Bamboo bench to turn your shower into a schvitz

Too tired to stand, but too lazy to wait for the tub to fill? If you’re shower will accommodate, add a fancy bamboo bench so you can take a load off, breathe in the steam, and have a moment of zen. Plus, it’s a lot easier to shave your legs seated, no more heat-induced fainting spells on our watch.

Now get scrubbin’.

