Space Hotel Will Be Like ‘Going on a Cruise,’ Designer Ominously Warns

The architect of a conceptual space hotel called the Von Braun Space Station recently told design magazine Deezen that going to space will be like “going on a cruise,” and will have many of the amenities associated with cruises.

“There will be many of the things you see on cruise ships: restaurants, bars, musical concerts, movie screenings, and educational seminars,” senior design architect of the station Tim Alatorre said. “We are planning on full service kitchens with all the dishes you would expect on a luxury cruise ship or in a major hotel. A lot of the logistical issues for food service have been worked out years ago by the cruise ship industry.”

Vox, meanwhile, points out that “crime is rampant” on cruises. Maybe we should be looking for a different analogy than a “cruise in space.” Just a thought.