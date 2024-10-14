‘Space-Out’ Competition Rewards Day-Dreaming

1200 people applied. Only 70 made the final cut. Competition was fierce but also subdued—and kind of mentally checked out at the same time.

That’s because this intense competition is deliberately intended not to be intense at all. It’s the annual International Space-Out Competition that was held in Hong Kong this past weekend. A similar competition was held in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this year. It’s a contest to see which participant can stare the hardest into the middle distance.

The objective of the competition is deceptively simple: space out for 90 consecutive minutes. Anything that even closely resembles an activity gets you disqualified. That includes talking, squirming in places you adjust to get comfy, or falling asleep. Every 15 minutes, the competitors’ heart rates are measured to ensure they stay low and steady and that they are supremely chilled out.

The competition was started by a South Korean artist named Woopsyang back in 2014. It started as kind of a tongue-in-cheek venture—half performative art installation, half genuine competition to see who could be the most chill.

As described by Woopsyang in the South China Morning Post’s Erika Na’s wonderful article about what was like to witness the competition firsthand, Woopsyang says the competition began when she was feeling burnt out and anxious. The feelings only intensified when they rendered her unable to do anything. “I became aware that it takes great courage for an individual to pause and do nothing. So I thought it would be great if we could set a time when we all decide to do nothing together.” Hell yeah, Woopsyang.

The concept has since expanded into several cities around the world, including Tokyo and Rotterdam. This year’s Hong Kong competition is the second to take place in the city. The first was held in 2018.