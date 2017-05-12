Space Out To Fleet Foxes’ Latest, “Fool’s Errand”

Fleet Foxes’s campaign for their third album, Crack-Up is getting well under way. After the release of the epically-proportioned “Third of May / Ōdaigahara” back in March, the folksters are back with a new track, also taken from the album—”Fool’s Errand.”

The track is comfortably in Fleet Foxes’ regular territory, as layered and heartily delivered vocals float over a rousing drumbeat. There’s also an accompanying music video (check it out above) directed by singer Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean Pecknold, which features some breathtaking natural imagery, some especially gnarly contemporary dance, and one extremely good dog.

Take a look above, and maybe find some mountains to space out amongst?

