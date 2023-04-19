Space Shooter vs. Magic Shooter: ‘Everspace 2’ and ‘Immortals of Aveum’

Rob gets caught up with Redfall after seeing a lot of anger over the lack of a 60 FPS mode for the console version of that game. Patrick’s seen some early footage of Immortals of Aveum, a game that asks “What if COD had magic instead of guns and dragons instead of helicopters.” Cado’s been whacking robots to the beat in Infinite Guitars, the turn based RPG meets rhythm game with a killer soundtrack. Ren’s opinon on Everspace 2 is [NBA JAM announcer voice] HEATING UP, and Patrick has finished what might be a surprise GOTY contender: Bayonetta Origins. Then we take a dip in the question bucket to talk hobby holes and how to dig out of them.

Discussed: Redfall performance mode delay 0:42, Dead Space 24:39, Immortals of Aveum 27:50, Battlefield 2042 41:24, Infinite Guitars 42:33, Everspace 2 1:00:59, Bayonetta Origins 1:14:05, The Question Bucket 1:16:48

