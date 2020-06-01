The Soundtrack of the SpaceX Launch? It Was Hard Rock.

What kind of music do astronauts like?

The chronic dad-jokers among us will fight the urge to blurt out “nep-tunes” or “rocket roll” but turns out, the answer is actually hard rock.

On Saturday, 30 May, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in a launch that made history for several reasons. For one, this was the first time since 2011 that NASA astronauts launched from the United States. It was also SpaceX’s monumental first launch, as well as the first time a private company sent astronauts to orbit.

In 1969, everyone wanted to know what Neil Armstrong’s first words on the moon would be. In 2020, people wondered what our history-makers were up to during the launch. Now we have the answer.

According to CNN, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were apparently bobbing along to “Back in Black” by AC/DC on the way to the launch pad.

Their carefully-curated playlist also included jams like Brazilian jazz song “Garota de Ipanema” and a French horn rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

According to Space.com, the two astronauts awoke in the Crew Dragon the next morning to Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan.” Hurley and Behnken are apparently quite the heavy metal enthusiasts.

The highly-anticipated launch of the Crew Dragon was initially scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, but was suddenly postponed less than 17 minutes before takeoff due to poor weather conditions.

As of Sunday, the astronauts have disembarked the Crew Dragon and successfully made their way into the International Space Station after a 19-hour flight.

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Since SpaceX was founded in 2002, the company has been working to send astronauts into space. The successful launch and docking of Crew Dragon mark a monumental public-private partnership between NASA and SpaceX.

