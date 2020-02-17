Spaghetti Alle Vongole (Spaghetti with Clams) Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the anchovy breadcrumbs:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 ¾ teaspoons anchovy paste

1 ¾ teaspoons colatura

1 small garlic clove

½ lemon, zested

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup|55 grams panko breadcrumbs

Videos by VICE

for the clams:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 dozen clams

1 cup|250 ml white wine

for the pasta:

½ pound|225 grams spaghetti

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¾ teaspoon chile flakes

1 cup|250 ml dashi

½ cup|40 grams shaved fennel, plus fronds to garnish

1 cup|100 grams tomato compound butter

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 lemon, halved

chile threads, to garnish (optional)

Directions

Make the anchovy breadcrumbs: Heat the oven to 350°F. Combine the oils, anchovy paste, colatura, garlic, lemon zest, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a small food processor. Blend until smooth, then toss on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet with the breadcrumbs. Spread into an even layer and bake, stirring every 5 minutes, until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool completely and store in an airtight container until ready to use. Cook the clams: Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the clams and cook for 1 to 2 minutes more, then add the wine. Cover and cook until the clams open, 6 minutes. Discard any clams that don’t open. Pull the clams from their shells and transfer to a bowl. Discard the shells. Make the pasta: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente, 13 minutes. Drain. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chile and garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly golden, 30 seconds. Add the dashi and shaved fennel and reduce by half. Add the tomato butter and cook, swirling to incorporate. Add the clams and spaghetti and toss to combine. Toss in the parsley and squeeze in the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and divide among four plates. Top with a sprinkle of the anchovy breadcrumbs and garnish with the fennel fronds and chile threads.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .