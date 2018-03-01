Spaghetti with Cabbage and Truffle Oil

Servings: 4

Prep: 5 minutes

Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound spaghetti

2 whole savoy cabbages, sliced thinly or 8–10 bunches of different greens from the farmers market (mustard leaf, cavolo nero, etc.), leaves only, blanched in salty water for a few minutes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

truffle oil, to taste

a big hunk of excellent Parmesan cheese

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil. Salt the boiling water well. Add the pasta and cook until al dente (approximately 8 minutes).

2. Meanwhile, thinly slice cabbage or selected greens. A few minutes before the pasta is completely cooked, add the cabbage. Stir. Drain.

3. In a large bowl, mix the pasta, cabbage, and olive oil together.

4. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and truffle oil drizzled over the top.

