Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients



for the fresh spaghetti (optional):

1 ½ pounds|680 grams semolina flour

½ cup pastry flour

10 large egg yolks

5 to 6 large eggs



for the pasta dish:

15 ounces|425 grams dried spaghetti or fresh (see recipe above)

1 garlic clove

4 large clams (per person)

10 mussels (per person)

5 cherry tomatoes (per person)

freshly chopped basil and parsley, to taste

½ cup|125 ml white wine

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

extra virgin olive oil, to taste

Directions

First, if you feel like making your own fresh pasta, let’s get this out of the way. If you have zero interest, dried store-bought spaghetti will do. First, put all the dry ingredients into the kneading machine. Once it is well mixed, remove it and finish kneading it by hand until you have a uniform and smooth ball. Wrap it in plastic and let it stand in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Next, let’s deal with the seafood. De-beard, wash, and clean the mussels and clams. Set aside. In a stockpot, cook the pasta in well-seasoned water (that means salt). If you’re using the fresh pasta, it will only take 3 to 4 minutes, or if dried, 8 to 9 or until al dente. While the pasta is boiling, in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high, heat the oil and add the garlic, basil, and parsley. The garlic should caramelize but not burn. Add the cherry tomatoes, a pinch of salt, and crank the heat up to high. Add the mussels and the clams to the saucepan and add the white wine. Cover for a few minutes or until they open up. When they do, take them out the pan and keep them warm in a bowl. How do you cook a good fresh pasta? Al dente, of course. Place the pasta in the pan, and add a dab of grease (butter or olive oil), making sure to swirl it around over high heat until the pasta and sauce are incorporate (only 30 seconds or so.) Top with the mussels, clams, and more basil and parsley. Serve immediately.

From Chef’s Night Out: Xemei

