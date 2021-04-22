Man Accused of Chopping Up Mother and Eating Her Goes on Trial in Spain

The trial of a man accused of killing his mother, and then dismembering and eating her, has begun in Spain.

Alberto Sánchez Gómez, now 28, was arrested in February of 2019 by police in Madrid, after the remains of his mother were found at her house when a friend expressed concern that she had not seen her for a month.

Videos by VICE

The gruesome details of what police found at the home of María Soledad Gómez, 66, were detailed at the start of the trial in the Spanish capital, El Pais reported.

A police officer testified that human remains were found all over the house, including in the fridge and the shower.

After the defendant was arrested he confessed to strangling his mother, then cutting her up with a saw and two kitchen knives, eating parts of her and feeding other parts to his dog.

In court, Sánchez said he does not remember anything from the day his mother died, and that in the build-up to her death he had heard voices telling him to kill her.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 15 years and five months for murder. The trial continues.