Four-Inch Hailstones Hit Spanish Town, Killing One-Year-Old Baby

Giant hailstones have killed a baby and smashed through roofs and car windscreens in Spain during a massive storm.

The 20-month-old girl was rushed to Josep Trueta Hospital hospital in Girona after being struck on the head with one of the tennis-ball-sized hailstones, but did not survive.

Some 50 other people reported injuries after being hit by the hailstones in Girona, Catalonia, on Tuesday night.

Video shows the enormous hailstones smashing onto the street, shattering car windscreens and even breaking roofs of buildings.

Catalonia’s meteorological service said some of the stones measured up to 4 inches (10cm) across.

“The hail only fell for 10 minutes, but it was 10 minutes of terror,” said councillor Carme Vall, according to Agence France Presse.

More storms are forecast in the region on Wednesday. Girona has suffered a drought and heatwave, which caused buildings that had been sunk to form reservoirs, to reemerge – including this 11th century church.