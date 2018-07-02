This July, we’re heating things up with Sex-Rated: The VICE Guide to Sex in India. Come with us as we dive deep into Indian sexuality, as well as cherry-pick some of the best videos and stories about sex from VICE around the world. Read more here.

When it comes to sex work, Spain is in a state of flux. Unspecific laws on prostitution and open European borders have led to a huge stream of migrant women forced into sex work as they attempt to relocate into the country. At the same time, Spain’s economic problems have stirred a growing number of women to take charge of the situation and willingly turn their bodies into a business. Traveling across the country, Spain’s Sex Supermarket highlights the current state of play, speaking to people who work across the sex industry—from the women behind Spain’s first union for prostitutes, to prostitution workshops lead by Spain’s highest paid escort Paula VIP. We also speak to migrant women from Eastern Europe, who have crossed many borders either by force or to take advantage of an insatiable demand in a country where 39 percent of men have admitted to paying for sex at least once in their lives. From the beaches of Barcelona, to the nightclubs of Ibiza, to a small town on the border of France where human trafficking has run amok, Broadly explores what happens when sex work goes unregulated and asks what can be done to fix it.