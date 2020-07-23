Spam and Pineapple Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 (12-ounce|340-gram) can Spam, diced

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced

5.5 ounces|150 grams diced pineapple (about ¾ cup)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 red chile, thinly sliced

3 cups|450 grams leftover cooked white rice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

roughly chopped unsalted cashews, to garnish

cilantro leaves, to garnish

chili crisp or sriracha, to garnish

lime wedges, to serve

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok over medium. Add the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe the wok clean and heat the remaining oil over medium-high. Add the spam and cook, tossing, until golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the bell pepper and pineapple and cook until the pineapple is golden, 3 to 4 minutes more. Add the garlic and chili and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, then add the rice. Cook, tossing, until the rice is heated through, about 3 minutes. Add the reserved eggs, the soy sauce, sesame oil, and scallions. Toss to combine, then divide among plates. Garnish with the cashews, cilantro leaves, and chili crisp. Serve with lime wedges.

