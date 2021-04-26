Spanakopita (Spinach, Herb, and Feta Pie) Recipe

Serves: 4-6
Prep time: 35 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound 2 ounces|500 grams green chard
2 tablespoons sunflower oil
1 fat garlic clove, minced
3 green onions, finely sliced (about 2 ½ ounces|70 grams)
2 pounds 2 ounces|1 kg fresh or frozen spinach, roughly chopped
2 ½ cups|50 grams parsley, roughly chopped
1 ¼ cups|25 grams dill, roughly chopped
1 ¼ cups|25 grams mint leaves, roughly chopped
finely grated zest of 2 unwaxed lemons
2 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten
pinch of ground nutmeg
1 ⅓ cup|200 grams feta cheese, crumbled
about ¼ cup|60ml olive oil
12 filo pastry sheets
salt and black pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Separate the chard leaves from the stalks. Take half the stalks and chop them into small pieces (keep the remainder for soup).
- Heat the sunflower oil in a large saucepan and add the chard stalks, garlic, green onions, and ½ teaspoon salt. Stir well, cover the pan, lower the heat, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the stalks have softened. Add the chard leaves and cook for another 5 minutes with the lid on until they wilt, stirring occasionally.
- Now add the spinach and herbs and cook for a couple of minutes until they wilt too. (If you can’t fit them all in the same pan, you can cook them separately.) Transfer all the greens to a colander and let them cool for 10 minutes.
- Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C.
- Using your hands, squeeze as much liquid as you can from the greens and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Stir in the lemon zest, eggs, nutmeg, ½ teaspoon salt, and a generous grind of black pepper. Finally, lightly fold in the feta.
- Brush a 9 x 13-inch/23 x 33-cm roasting pan with olive oil. Lay out a sheet of filo on a work surface and brush it with oil too. Cover with another sheet of filo and repeat until you have 6 layers of filo brushed with oil and covering an area large enough to line the sides and bottom of your roasting pan, with extra overhanging the edges.
- Line the dish with the oiled filo, fill it with the greens, and fold the excess pastry over the edges of the filling, trimming to create a ¾-inch/2-cm border. Make another 6-layer filo piece as before and place on top. Scrunch up the pastry a little to create a wavy, uneven top and trim the edges so it just covers the filling.
- Brush with more olive oil and bake for 40 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus.
