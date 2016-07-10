Spanish Bullfighter Victor Barrio Gored in Chest During Fight, Dies

Victor Barrio, 29, a bullfighter from Segovia, Spain was fatally gored in the chest on Saturday—the first human death in a bullfight in over 30 years.

Barrio was going through his passes, when the bull linked up under his knee and scooped him up onto his side. The bull, named Lorenzo, then pounced on Barrio while he was on the ground, spearing him in the lung with his horn. According to El Mundo, Barrio was unconscious while being carried to on-site medical services, where he was later pronounced dead.

Also on Saturday, a 28-year-old man died after being gored by a bull during a running of the bulls in Pedreguer, near Valencia. According to El Pais, 134 people, including 33 matadors, had been killed by bulls in Spain in the past century.



Here is the video of the incident—which was broadcast on live TV—though it deserves a trigger warning. It’s not easy to watch.