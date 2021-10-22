Spanish Dogs Stranded By Lava Rescued By Mysterious ‘A Team’

Three emaciated dogs stranded between rivers of flowing lava have mysteriously been rescued by a group calling themselves the “A-Team.”

The dogs had been trapped in an abandoned yard for over a month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands in September.

The Spanish drone operator, Aerocamaras, had planned to rescue the good boys by luring them with food to a specific location before using a 50kg drone to drop a wide net over each animal and airlifting them over the lava to safety.

Early this week, authorities in the region gave Aerocamaras the go-ahead for the daring rescue operation. But yesterday, while preparing for the mission, the company’s drones couldn’t find the dogs. Instead, they discovered human footprints and a spray-painted sign that read in Spanish: “Be strong La Palma. The dogs are fine. A-Team”

The animal advocacy charity Lealas, who initially commissioned Aerocamaras to help feed and rescue the animals, said on Thursday that they suspect the “A-Team” had access to thermal imaging equipment that allowed them to determine where they could walk safely walk through the surrounding lava region.

Both the drone operator and charity have asked for the mysterious rescuers to provide proof that the dogs are safe and well.