Spanish Soccer Teammates Forced to Apologize When Sex Tape Goes Viral

Let it be said, officially, that no sport surpasses soccer in absurd off-field controversies.

Want an example? Let’s go to Spain and SD Eibar, a team rooted in the Basque region and currently sitting in eighth place in La Liga.

Videos by VICE

They’ve got a bit of controversy going on. Two of their players, Antonio Luna and Sergi Enrich, had to apologize publicly for a sex tape that was released online Wednesday that included both of them. This is probably not the teamwork Eibar was hoping for.

In light of the circulation on social media of a sexually explicit video in which we, the undersigned, appear, we want to state that the video shows a recording of a private act which took place between fully consenting adults, within the scope of the freedoms we all enjoy. We deeply regret that an indiscretion for which we are not responsible has led to these images being published without our knowledge or, far less, our consent.We likewise regret the potential damage [not only] to our image but in particular to that of our club, whose colours we represent, and that it could have offended our supporters and the city of Eibar in general.We are aware that professional footballers should set an example in every walk of life, especially to children; this being the reason we apologise if this incident has caused harm to anyone.Equally, we want to apologise for the damage the circulation of this video could cause to the third person involved in the video.

Look, it’s their life. As long as everything was legal and kosher, we’re not here to judge. But damn if soccer just doesn’t give the world an endless supply of crazy.

As part of the fallout, Eibar have left both Luna and Enrich off the squad for today’s match against Leganes.