A Band Called Spectres Have Employed a Publicity Tactic That Involves Lies, Sam Smith, and “Bullying”

What a crazy morning it’s been. Earlier today a band called Spectres (who recorded an alternative version of the James Bond theme that’s as dry as Pierce Brosnan’s dehumidified pores), accused Sam Smith (who also recorded a James Bond theme song that’s as trite as a giant digital clock on an unexploded bomb) of employing “sickening” bullying tactics to get the band’s song banned from BBC’s 6 Music radio station.

In a post published on Spectres’ Facebook, which has since been deleted, the group claim that Sam Smith’s manager, Elvin Smith, asked BBC 6 Music controller Bob Shennan to stop playing the Spectres track as it will “undermine Sam Smith’s ‘Writings on the Wall’” – the official Bond song. In a series of screen shots of what appear to be leaked emails, it seems that Smith’s manager informed Shennan they would have “no option other than to take legal action” if BBC 6 Music continued to play the Spectres track, because the station would be seen as “actively working against, and disrupting the campaign [for Sam Smith’s track]”.

Read the emails here:

At first glance, it looked like the music world had a real case on their hands. As the leaked emails suggest, it would set a “dangerous precedent for the future” if BBC 6 Music were to refrain from playing a song due to pressure from another act’s manager. As some people called it, the screenshots were proof enough of global dominating superstars “shitting on the little guy”. Pretty soon though, the soft and supple bottom of the story fell out. What was the legal case here? Would a manager legitimately respond to an email with a picture of Sam Smith’s triangular head? Why do the email addresses look incorrect? And, most importantly, is the story an honest portrayal of an email conversation between two members of the music industry or a hoax coated in pure undiluted bovine diarrhea?

With the caffeine-sweat of excitement sticking our buttocks to the seat of our wheeled office chair, for much of the morning we have been categorically unsure whether the emails are real or a complete fake. Spectres never replied to our request for comment. The BBC have, obviously, denied everything.

However, around thirty minutes ago, Spectres appear to have confirmed everything was a joke and apologised.

So with that in mind, lets get down to the pertinent matter in hand. Is this how you do PR? What sort of a band name is Spectres? Will anyone get sued? Why do so many people care about James Bond anyway? Are you all one-foot out of the closet Tories? James Bond is essentially Fast and Furious 7 for Tories.