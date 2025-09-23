Speculation Surrounds D4vd’s Use of Disturbing Visuals as Criminal Investigation Continues

David Anthony Burke (aka hip-hop artist D4vd) has not been named as a suspect in the death of the teenage girl found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him. However, news outlets and true crime enthusiasts alike are calling some of his visuals into question recently as the investigation continues.

Months prior to the discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body, D4vd allegedly used a casket as a prop during a live show, according to a report from News Nation. In February, he released a video for the song “One More Dance.” The visuals include a body being dragged and put in the trunk of a car. In the music video, D4vd portrayed both the killer and the victim.

Longtime TMZ co-host Charles Latibeaudiere speculated about D4vd’s mindset regarding these visuals. He also commented on them in regards to the criminal investigation.

“It definitely works a little differently,” said Latibeaudiere in regards to D4vd’s mindset. “On the other hand, I’m sure his attorney would say to you that’s his art. You can’t prosecute someone or arrest someone based on their art.”

Media Calls attention to D4vd’s creative visuals prior to criminal investigation

D4vd’s creative visuals might be unrelated to an admission of guilt or direct involvement in the crime. However, there was allegedly a comment left on one of the singer’s TikTok videos from February 2024 that could be seen as incriminating.

“Waiting for LAPD to get your ass for messing with a 13 year old girl,” the comment allegedly read. The comment resurfaced after amateur social media detectives dug it up, but there doesn’t seem to be any context included. Additionally, a demo track by D4vd that included the name “Celeste” was recently leaked. This, of course, sent social media sleuths into a frenzy.

The fact that D4vd and Hernandez had the same tattoo—the word “Shhh…” on their right index fingers—has also been called into question. Hernandez’s mother allegedly told TMZ that her daughter had been dating someone named David. However, the details of their connection remain unclear.

All of this supposed evidence of a connection between D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez is unfounded at the moment. Until the LAPD releases an official statement regarding the ongoing case, these details remain merely rumor and speculation.

Hernandez’s family and community came together on September 22 to mourn her death and call for justice. In Lake Elsinore, California, residents gathered for a vigil to honor Hernandez’s memory. She was described as “studious, a hard worker and intelligent,” by Rubi Alonso, who lives in the neighborhood. Elie Naddaf, who owns a convenience store that Hernandez would frequent, called her “quiet, shy, just a sweet child,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

