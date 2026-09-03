Speculative Coachella 2027 Lineup Stacked With Potential, Plus an Alleged Headliner Refusal

Coachella 2027 fantasy draft picks are already being shopped around, with some big-name artists on the list for many fans. While the festival hasn’t commented on any of the speculation, rumors are already flying about next year’s possible lineup. Who are you desperate to see play Coachella? Right now, the festival is everyone’s oyster, so to speak.

Of course, there are some favorites in the running for the headlining spots. Dua Lipa and Tame Impala are allegedly on the shortlist. This would be Lipa’s first time playing a full set at Coachella, let alone headlining. Meanwhile, 2027 would mark Tame Impala’s fifth time playing the festival and second time as headliner, following a top slot in 2019.

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There’s also the possibility that Fred Again… will be the next host of Coachella’s Returning to the Desert spot. Typically found at the bottom of the lineup poster, the segment serves as somewhat of a co-headliner or a closer. In the past, it’s usually been a curated EDM set, like Anyma in 2026.

Allegedly, Coachella approached Miley Cyrus about headlining. This remains unconfirmed, but it’s rumored that she refused the offer. With her new album just announced, it’s possible she has a tour up her sleeve. Maybe Coachella just doesn’t fit with whatever she has planned next year. But we’ll have to wait and see.

Coachella 2027 Rumor Mill Kicks Into High Gear With Several Headliner Possibilities

Anyone who’s familiar with Coachella knows that there are usually three headliners. With Dua Lipa and Tame Impala as rumored headliners, that means there’s an open slot available. The possibilities are endless. Will the festival go for another established act, like Tame Impala? Another pop star to complement Dua Lipa, and perhaps rival last year’s Sabrina Carpenter feature?

Or maybe Coachella will surprise us all and drop an up-and-coming artist into the headlining slot. Remember what happened when Chappell Roan played Lollapalooza? An overnight sensation, for better or worse. Either way, there are some rumors already floating around about that third headliner, with some clear favorites.

BTS could definitely put on a good show at Coachella. They’re already a beloved staple for K-pop fans. Not to mention all the current attention around the group’s Grammy Awards boycott.

SZA is allegedly on the shortlist as well. This would mark her fourth appearance, if her 2026 surprise set counts as one. But it would be her first headlining spot at the festival. Still, indie rock fans may be chomping at the bit for either Radiohead or Oasis as the final headliner. We’ve got our money on Oasis, as far as fan desire goes. But would they do it? That’s anyone’s guess.

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