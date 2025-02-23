‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Signs With AEW

Former TNA Champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey is All Elite.

The announcement came during AEW Collision with a vignette teasing his arrival. No date was provided, but the fact they’re hyping up his arrival is exciting. Bailey rose to prominence on the independent wrestling scene with his technical wrestling style.

Videos by VICE

He joined TNA three years ago, becoming a three-time X-Divison Champion during his tenure. Additionally, he spent time in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2023. His TNA contract ran through the end of 2024, meaning he’d become a free agent at the start of the year. Multiple companies were reportedly interested in signing him, but AEW won the bid.

AEW has taken the initiative to cultivate a roster of talent that sets it apart from the competition. While it hasn’t always worked in their favor, recent signings like Mercedes Mone, Mariah May, The Hurt Syndicate, and Ricochet have proven fruitful. Bailey adds an even deeper layer of interest to the stacked roster.

Speedball Mike Bailey is ALL ELITE

Rumors that Bailey was signing with AEW began after his free agency went into effect. Many expected him to be part of last year’s Continental Classic tournament but that wasn’t the case. According to Fightful Select, the Canadian-born wrestler had visa issues preventing him from appearing sooner.

“I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can’t thank you all enough,” Bailey wrote on X. “My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in AEW!”

Outside of Bailey, several other current and former TNA names are finding success all over wrestling. Jordynne Grace, for example, signed with WWE at the start of 2025. This year’s Royal Rumble marked her first appearance as a WWE talent. Because of WWE and TNA’s partnership, stars like Joe Hendry have also massively benefited.