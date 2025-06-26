‘Speedball’ Reminded Me of My Heavy iPhone Gaming Days and Now I’ll Never Put This Down Again (Review)

Way back when I was actually using my phone to get some gaming in on a regular basis, I came across Speedball 2: Evolution. Between this and Infinity Blade (RIP), my phone battery was screaming for help. For those who don’t know, Speedball 2: Evolution was a mix of handball, hockey, all in a package that looked ripped straight from a Sega Genesis. And it was great. But once I slowed down on heavy phone gaming (Retro Bowl and Balatro have kind of reignited it at various times), I’d forgotten all about it. Until I saw that there was a 3D version of the game that released in October 2024. And let me tell you, nothing has been lost at all.

‘Speedball’ looks even better in 3d

I loved the original look of the games. But everything has been bumped up to a ridiculous degree in the transition to 3D. And this is just in Early Access. Imagine my surprise when I saw Rebellion was heading this up. I love the Zombie Army series, so it was interesting to see them being behind this. And so far, so good. Believe it or not, Speedball does have a plot of sorts: “Venture into the grim future of 2138 where mega-corporations use Speedball to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives.” Which makes some of the added celebrations a bit less hilarious and more, “Hey, what else are you gonna do?”

I do like that they are aware this game has a fanbase already and didn’t do too much to change the overall feel of the game. 3D me up and make it a little faster. We are good. The game is played exactly like the OG game. The ball is shot up in the air from the middle of the arena. Your goal is to take it to the other side of the arena and throw it into the goal past your opponent’s goalie. Easy enough, as long as you can avoid getting tackled into next week.

Speedball doesn’t hold back on bone-crunching hits. And much like Mutant Football League, the players on your team have health bars. So, you can lose some players very fast if you aren’t doing a good job of moving the ball. You can use the sides of the arena to your advantage by wall-running, as well as getting some extra points your way. All you have to do is throw the ball at the targets on the wall. While not getting crushed. You can also throw it through a multiplier hoop that gives you more points if you can finish the possession off with a goal.

I will keep screaming from the rooftops about needing more arcade sports games

I hope to see Rebellion really nail everything with this game. I’m excited to see how they put their own touch on it. Being in Early Access was definitely the right move. It lets them engage with fans of the series and implement the right changes and additions. Let’s see the revival of the arcade sports game all the way through. Rematch is here, and so is Speedball, and it’s a hell of a good time.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Speedball is available now on PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.