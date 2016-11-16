Speelburg’s “Sauvage” is the Seinfeld of Music Videos

It’s been over a year since we’ve heard from Speelburg, aka Noah Sacré, an American/Belgian singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer raised in France and now based in Brighton. In 2015 he released a string of impressive videos that are both visually lush and conceptually strange, whether they follow the tale of an abduction or two people in dinosaurs masks performing a mating ritual.

Where has he been since then, you might ask? Why stall after such a strong start? Well, according to his press release a studio picked up a script he wrote for a millennial sequel to the 1998 American romantic comedy-drama You’ve Got Mail, obviously, so he’s been busy putting that into action. But now he’s back with a new song and video for “Sauvage”, which takes more of a straightforward approach.

Videos by VICE

Speaking to Noisey over email, Sacré says: “After the success of my last three videos, we received scores of fan-mail that both praised me for my co-directing abilities and berated me for not showing my face enough. I heard your cries, and put together a video that mostly comprises of me, and finally answers my college senior-year thesis: “Can Anyone Really Be Made To Look Like A Great Dancer, Given The Right Editing Tools?”. Fun facts: 1) The supporting cast is all played by professional ‘Sports Movie’ background artists, as seen in Coach Carter, Moneyball and Air Bud. 2) The ball was signed by Stephen Curry, on the condition it would be used to play and not displayed. This condition was met. 3) This video is better than any other video released today.

I know there isn’t much going on, but that’s because the song is really, really good. I’ve essentially made the ‘Seinfeld’ of music videos.”

Watch below.

​

You can cop “Sauvage” here.