Spellcaster Chronicles Is Cancelled, What Could that Mean for Star Wars Eclipse?

Quantic Dream has officially ended development for Spellcaster Chronicles and that could have a ripple effect on the studio’s other upcoming projects, including Star Wars Eclipse.

Quantic Dream Undergoes ‘Internal Reorganization’

In an unfortunate example of an early access game that did not find its audience, it seems that Spellcaster Chronicles is ending its run just a few months after launching. The Quantic Dream 3v3 action-strategy game is no longer in development and will be going offline officially on June 19, 2026.

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Quantic Dream took to social media to officially announce the game’s end and an internal reorganization.

Although there did not seem to be a lot of hype or anticipation surrounding Spellcaster Chronicles, one of the studio’s other projects is still something that fans have been hoping to hear more about since its original reveal back in 2021.

Star Wars Eclipse is still in development at Quantic Dream at the moment, but some members of the community are starting to worry about the project given the studio’s troubles this year. A report from Insider Gaming a few weeks ago suggested that the studio had a lot riding on the success of Spellcaster Chronicles to keep investments going for other projects, including Star Wars Eclipse.

Now that Spellcaster Chronicles is closing its doors and the company is exploring an internal reorganization, it will be very interesting to see what the next steps are and if any other projects are being cancelled or if there will be layoffs.

Star Wars Eclipse is being pitched by Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games as an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands. The game is going to be set in the High Republic era of Star Wars and will feature an original Star Wars story.

“An uncharted section of the galaxy with never-before-seen species and planets to discover, the Outer Rim is rife with opportunity – and political tensions that could alter the fabric of peace. What will you do? See the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own morality, personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large.”

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates about what is next for Quantic Dream and Star Wars Eclipse.

Star Wars Eclipse does not currently have a release date.