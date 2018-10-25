VICE
3 Witchy New Poems That Find Art in the Occult

Book cover for Spells: ​21st Century Occult Poetry
Anybody remotely familiar with poetry will understand that falling in love with a poem is a little like being bewitched. Doesn’t that make poems magical spells—or at least the closest we can come to enchantment on the printed page?

Spells: 21st Century Occult Poetry, the debut publication from the new imprint Ignota Books, takes that truth to a whole new dimension. As editors Sarah Shin and Rebecca Tamás put it in a press release: “Spells are poems; poetry is spelling. Spell-poems take us into a realm where words can influence the universe.” With contributions from writers like Ursula Le Guin and one-half of Astro Poets and W Magazine resident astrologer Dorothea Lasky, it’s little wonder that poet and feminist film activist So Mayer describes the collection of 36 contemporary poets and writers as “a spell-book.”

“To be a witch, then, is to know words,” Mayer writes in their introduction. “To be a witch is to know, in your bones (your tired bones), where the word ‘witch’ might come from. Birth stories, origin myths, are wandering and plural, partial but yours. Not someone else’s definition of your self, but what you have learned through dangers untold and hardships unnumbered. The thing you have to tell, have to say.”

Or, as Shin and Tamás put it: “These poems unmake the world around them so that it might be remade anew.”

Here, Broadly excerpts witch-inspired poems from three of the 36 poets, with work by Lasky, writer and translator Jen Calleja, and British poet Amy Key.

The Gift

Jen Calleja

1540485223881-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-173225

1540485242555-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-173256
1540485591216-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-173308

I used to be a witch

Dorothea Lasky

1540490079312-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-185338

1540490091244-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-185355

My narrative costume is a witch without reputation

Amy Key

1540491022454-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190654
1540491029255-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190707
1540491036577-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190723
1540491043298-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190736
1540491049959-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190749
1540491057151-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190802
1540491064712-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190810
1540491072214-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190818
1540491079227-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190829
1540491086517-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190837
1540491093613-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190845
1540491101941-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190852
1540491110081-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190902
1540491116913-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190913
1540491123214-Screen-Shot-2018-10-25-at-190934

Spells celebrates its launch with a Halloween party at Somerset House Studios on 31 October, featuring readings from Emily Berry, Amy Key, Rebecca Perry, and more. More information here.

