Spencer Rattler Literally Practiced in Cafeteria Freezer to Prep For Icy ‘MNF’ Game

Up here in the Northeast, I stepped outside today and was blasted with a 14-degree wind chill. It ruined my day before it even began.

Now imagine attempting to play a professional football game when it’s going to be that cold? New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler took a strange route to prepare his body to play in the NFL’s frozen tundra otherwise known as Green Bay. The young passer literally locked himself in a frozen cafeteria freezer that was 10 degrees.

Videos by VICE

That’s absolutely psychotic but maybe it makes sense?

Spencer Rattler Uses Icy Freezer to Prep for ‘MNF’ Game Against Packers

Rattler told the media that the team’s QB coach Andrew Janocko had the idea, which also was partially inspired by a scene from Cool Runnings. He and the other quarterbacks on the team went into the freezer and ran through Sunday’s plays.

Janocko said he took measures to prepare for the shock to the body that comes with playing football in freezing temperatures.

“At this time of the year, it’s fun to do different stuff. It’s a long season and sometimes other than just sitting in a meeting day after day after day, just doing something different, changing up the scene,” Janocko said per CBS Sports. “Guys thought it was hilarious. The cafeteria workers think I’m out of my mind.”

I don’t doubt the workers thought exactly that.

The New Orleans Saints don’t have much to play for on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. Rattler, though, is hoping to have a good performance so that he can get some job security moving forward. He’ll have a daunting task in a game that is expected to see temperatures dip into the 20s, with possible snow in the area.

I’m not sure how much a freezer can prepare you for blistering cold wind chills, but we shall see if the wild prep pays off.