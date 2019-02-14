Spend Valentine’s With Peter CottonTale’s Wholesome “Forever Always” Video

As the musical director for Chance the Rapper, Peter CottonTale has spent the majority of his career behind the scenes. From his work producing Chance’s 2012 10 Day highlight “Brain Cells” to having an integral part in co-writing the majority of 2016’s Coloring Book, CottonTale’s nostalgic blend of soul and gospel-infused arrangements has been one of the most influential sounds has made him a chief architect of Chicago hip-hop’s ever-expanding sound.

But last year, he shared his first solo song “Forever Always,” which is the lead single off his forthcoming album Catch out this spring. CottonTale’s inviting voice and warm Wurlitzer chords were supported by a chorus of notable vocalists in Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County, Yebba Smith, Madison Ryann Ward, and more. The track also features one of Chance the Rapper’s best verses in years and it’s all about staying in a committed relationship. It was one of 2018’s most wholesome song and now, it’s got a music video that more than matches its joyful tone.

Directed by Chicago music video mainstays Weird Life Films, the warm hearted clip showcases several couples in love. It’s a very sweet fit considering CottonTale sings on the track, “What I’m trying to say / Is that I’ll always / I’ll always love you.” It’s the kind of that makes it obvious why he decided to release it on Valentines Day. Watch it at the top of the page.

Josh Terry is a writer in Chicago. Follow him on Twitter.

