sperm-propel-themselves-with-the-power-of-self-generated-tornados

According to new research from Monash University and the University of Melbourne, sperm are essentially rocket-propelling themselves toward the fertilization of an egg with tornados of fluid, just a little bit like those guys at lakes who float through the air with those water jetpacks.

Whenever we’ve seen footage of a sperm swimming around, we assumed their tails were wiggling back and forth to propel them forward. Turns out it’s a little more complex than that. Their tails aren’t paddling through reproductive systems but rather whipping in a way that creates a little swirling, corkscrewing, tornado vortex that clings to the sperm’s body to help it launch forward like a torpedo.

Videos by VICE

Or, as the researchers explain it, “imagine taking a straight rubber band and twisting it into a spiral. Now, add another turn to create a superhelix—a tightly coiled, extra-twisted structure. For sperm, this extra twist in the fluid enhances their movement, following them as it tightens, allowing them to swim more efficiently.”

These vortices don’t just follow the sperm; they rotate in sync, adding an extra punch of thrust. It’s like sperm have their own little booster jets, only instead of nitro, it’s simple physics.

According to co-author Reza Nosrati, this is the first time scientists have captured both the wriggling tail and the surrounding fluid flow at the same time. This could change the way we understand fertility and could assist in diagnosing sperm motility issues. It could even be applied to how bacteria and other microorganisms get around. It’s one small swim for sperm, one giant leap for microscopic transportation.