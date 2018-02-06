Spice Girls Is Getting Back Together, Fulfilling Our 90s Dreams

This article originally appeared on i-D

We’ll cut to the chase: all five of the Spice Girls are officially reuniting. The reveal was teasingly dished out slowly over the course of Friday. The girls first posted photos of themselves together, captured in a deep embrace.“The future is looking spicy,” Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) wrote on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. Victoria Beckham then added fuel to the fire when she posted a picture of them with Simon Fuller, the group’s creator. She followed that up with a black and white video of them hanging out. Naturally, fans demanded an explanation immediately. Thankfully, we now have one. Kinda.Victoria Beckham’s agent issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly confirming the best-selling girl group of all time is planning a future together.

Videos by VICE

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the group told Entertainment Weekly, via Victoria Beckham’s agent. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

Rumors about the Spice Girls have been circulating for years. However, Victoria always seemed like she was firmly against the idea. “It is not happening,” she said in an interview last year. “At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great.’” Looks like Posh Spice had a change of heart. This will be the first time the girls are back together since performing at the 2012 Summer Olympics’ Opening Ceremony.

It’s not clear yet what exactly the Spice Girls will be delivering to the world. But whatever it is, we’re here for it.