Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” Just Got an Incredible 2016 Feminist Makeover

This Friday, Spice Girls debut single “Wannabe” will turn 20. Twenty! That’s two whole decades of girl power and “zig-a-zig-ah” being an official part of the public lexicon. Listening to it today, “Wannabe” has the rare priveledge of being every ounce as relevant and iconic as it was in 1996, but it’s just been given an epic makeover to highlight and tackle inequality for women across the world.

Produced by MJ Delaney for Project Everyone’s #WhatIReallyReallyWant campaign, the video features performers from India, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom lip-syncing and dancing along to “Wannabe” with a level of enthusiasm that hasn’t been seen since the original Spice Girls crashed a fancy party—and our hearts—two decades ago and pissed off a load of upper-class dinner guests.

Maintaining that same high octane vibe but making it more overtly about intersectional feminism, the video is littered with messages of ways to improve the lives of women and girls around the world, including equal access to quality education, equal pay, and ending child marriages and violence against women. The hope is that the project will catch the attention of the United Nations, which promotes international co-operation, at a meeting in September.

Victoria Beckham shared it on Twitter, saying: “I think this film is a wonderful idea. How fabulous it is that after 20 years, the legacy of the Spice Girls’ ‘Girl Power’ is being used to encourage and empower a whole new generation.” Emma Bunton also tweeted it out, Mel C said she was “flattered that our crazy song is being used so beautifully”, and Mel B posted a photo of her on holiday with her husband in Ibiza, but she’ll probably get to it when she’s done living it up at Pacha.

Watch below: