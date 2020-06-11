Spicy Cabbage and Bacon Cake Salé

Makes 1 loaf

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 medium poblano pepper

6 ounces|170 grams shredded parmesan, gruyere, or cheddar (or a combination)

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced (about 3 ounces|90 grams)

2 strips cooked bacon, roughly chopped

1 pickled jalapeño, minced

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 ½ cups|250 grams all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons|8 grams baking powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs, at room temperature

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons bacon fat

2 tablespoons bomba (or another hot pepper paste)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch loaf pan with parchment overlapping on the sides and secure with cooking spray. Heat a gas flame over high. Place the poblano directly on the flame and cook, rotating with tongs, until the skin has charred all over, about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, broil the poblano on high in the oven, turning as needed, until charred, about 15 minutes) Place the poblano in a plastic bag to steam for 10 minutes, then peel, discarding the skin. Remove the stem and seeds and roughly chop the pepper. Transfer to a bowl with the cheeses, red cabbage, pickled jalapeños, bacon, and scallion. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, chili powder, pepper, and salt. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and whisk in the eggs, followed by the milk, bacon fat, bomba, and oil until a smooth batter forms. Fold in the vegetables and cheeses and pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Tap gently on a work surface so the batter settles, then bake until cooked through and golden on top, about 1 hour. Cool slightly before serving.

