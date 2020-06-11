Spicy Cabbage and Bacon Cake Salé

Makes 1 loaf
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 medium poblano pepper
6 ounces|170 grams shredded parmesan, gruyere, or cheddar (or a combination)
1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced (about 3 ounces|90 grams)
2 strips cooked bacon, roughly chopped
1 pickled jalapeño, minced
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1 ½ cups|250 grams all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons|8 grams baking powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt
4 large eggs, at room temperature
½ cup|125 ml whole milk
2 tablespoons bacon fat
2 tablespoons bomba (or another hot pepper paste)
2 tablespoons olive oil
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch loaf pan with parchment overlapping on the sides and secure with cooking spray.
- Heat a gas flame over high. Place the poblano directly on the flame and cook, rotating with tongs, until the skin has charred all over, about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, broil the poblano on high in the oven, turning as needed, until charred, about 15 minutes) Place the poblano in a plastic bag to steam for 10 minutes, then peel, discarding the skin. Remove the stem and seeds and roughly chop the pepper. Transfer to a bowl with the cheeses, red cabbage, pickled jalapeños, bacon, and scallion.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, chili powder, pepper, and salt. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and whisk in the eggs, followed by the milk, bacon fat, bomba, and oil until a smooth batter forms. Fold in the vegetables and cheeses and pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Tap gently on a work surface so the batter settles, then bake until cooked through and golden on top, about 1 hour. Cool slightly before serving.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .