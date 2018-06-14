Spicy Chickpea Stew Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large green zucchini, diced (about 2 cups)

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, undrained

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½-1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

steamed rice, to serve

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the garlic and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, crushing them slightly with the back of a spoon. Stir in the chickpeas, salt, and pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and stew-like in texture, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; garnish with parsley. Serve with rice.



