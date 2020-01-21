Spicy Grapefruit, Lime, and Fish Sauce Recipe

Makes about 2 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
¾ cup|155 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|125 ml fish sauce
7 limes, plus wedges to serve
1 grapefruit
6 Thai chilies, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
Directions
- In a small saucepan, cook the sugar and the fish sauce over medium-high until silky and slightly thickened, 3 minutes. Set aside.
- Zest 2 limes into a bowl, then juice them and the remainder into the same bowl. Zest the grapefruit into the same bowl, then, using your knife, remove all the skin and white pith. Cut in between the segments (work over the bowl to capture all the juices!) and place half of the segments into the bowl with the zest and lime juice (eat the other half!). Add in the chilies and garlic, then pour over the fish sauce mixture. Stir to combine.
