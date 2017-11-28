Spicy Lamb Hand-Ripped Noodles Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the noodles:

14 ⅛ ounces|400 grams wheat flour

¾ teaspoon fine salt

vegetable oil, for brushing

for the soup:

7 ounces|200 grams lamb meat, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon shaoxing wine

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon soy sauce, plus more on the side to taste

1 ¼ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon fine salt

½ cup|40 grams chopped scallions

1 red onion, thinly sliced

chili oil, to taste

black vinegar, to taste

Directions

For the noodles: Mix together the flour and salt in a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment or by hand in a large basin. Slowly add about 1 cup cold water with the mixer on low speed until dough is formed into one piece and the mixing bowl has little to no residual dough/powder or pieces stuck to it. Shape the dough a bit into a big block and then use a knife to cut it up up into long rectangular slabs, then cut each long rectangular slab into small pieces, about 4-by-2-by-⅜ inches. Cover the pieces with vegetable oil and place them in the refrigerator right away to prevent sticking. For the soup: Mix together the sliced lamb, wine, and egg white and marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over high until smoking. Add the lamb and egg mixture and cook, tossing, until the meat is almost done, about 3 minutes. Add the cumin, soy sauce, sugar, and salt and cook to let the flavor set in, 3 minutes, and then remove from the heat. Stir in the scallions and onion (the heat of the meat is enough to cook them even with fire off). Bring a large pot of water to a boil. When the water is almost boiling, take 2 pieces of the dough from the refrigerator. Press the dough flat on a non-floured work surface and take one end of the piece in each hand and pull. Slap the dough on the table until it becomes elongated into a wide noodle. Rip this noodle down the middle, creating a longer, continuous, circular noodle and throw it into the boiling water. Repeat with the rest of the pieces for more servings of noodles. Boil the noodles until cooked through, and then drain and transfer to a bowl. Add in the lamb, and toss with soy sauce, chili oil, and black vinegar to taste.

