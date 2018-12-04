Spicy Mussel and Lemongrass Noodle Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces|228 grams ground pork

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 red chiles, thinly sliced

1 stalk lemongrass, thinly sliced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

6 cups|1420 ml chicken or vegetable broth

8 ounces|227 grams rice noodles, soaked

1 ½ pounds|780 grams mussels, cleaned

1 bunch fresh cilantro, leaves only, to serve

fresh lime wedges, to serve

Directions

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the pork, garlic, chiles, lemongrass, and ginger and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the pork is browned all over, 4 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and add the mussels and rice noodles. Cover and cook until the mussels open, 3 to 4 minutes. Divide among plates and sprinkle with cilantro leaves. Serve with the lime wedges.

