Watch More E3 Trailers Instead of Working

Let’s be honest, watching trailers for video games is so much more satisfying than working. It’s Tuesday and you’ve got a long way to go. The weekend is a distant memory, Friday a glimmering hope far on the horizon. Give yourself a break. Join us, won’t you? Watch some trailers. The boss won’t mind, we promise.

Death Stranding

I have no idea what Death Stranding is or what it’ll be about, but I’m completely in love. Its newest trailer reveals something besides a scripted cutscene. At this point, the game appears to consist of wandering around gorgeous landscapes and using a baby to avoid ghosts. I trust Hideo Kojima to make that compelling.

Ghosts of Tsushima

I grew up loving the cult fighter Bushido Blade and reading about feudal Japanese history. Ghosts of Tsushima stirred memories of both. In the game, a samurai must sneak around to fight off the Mongol invasion of Tsushima.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed is going full RPG and I’m into it. The newest game in the franchise abandons the hidden blade, allows players to pick a woman as the main character, and adds dialogue trees and more leveling systems. Down with Athens. Long live Sparta.

The Last of Us Part 2

Sony’s E3 press conference opened with a bang when it revealed the brutal gameplay of The Last of Us 2 contrasted with a tender moment. Developer Naughty Dog has yet to disappoint and the continuation of Ellie’s story is enough to bring me back to its world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAuNwjd4O-4

Super Mario Party

This is a no brainer. Super Mario Party is a collection of mini games starring Nintendo characters. It’s fun, it’s frustrating, it’ll be a great way to show off the switch to friends and family.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo’s gameplay reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was almost half an hour long. When Nintendo says ultimate, they mean it. The newest entry in the franchise will include every single fighter that’s ever been in a Smash game, including Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Cloud from Final Fantasy VII. All the old Amiibos and Gamecube controllers will work with the game. It’ll be the definitive edition of the popular fighter.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

The cult hit is back almost two decades later and it’s morphed into an ambitious galaxy exploring space pirate game. The bigger news is that Ubisoft and Joseph Gordon Levitt want players to help them add music and art to the game. They’ll even pay them for it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

It seems odd now, but there was a time in the early aughts when all the best superhero video games starred Spider-Man. Developer Insomniac Games looks like it’s bringing the webhead back to that era with its fantastic looking Spider-Man game.

Control

I knew this one was a Remedy game before it told me. Third person action? Check. Weird mechanics that manipulate time and space? Check. The studio that made Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break is back with a brand new IP.

Déraciné

Sony buried the lead when it revealed this title after it finished its press conference. This is a virtual reality game developed by From Software, the studio behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne. It’s got a cat and involves fairies.

Resident Evil 2

The Gamecube remake of the original Resident Evil is the definitive version of the game. Capcom is doing it all over again with Resident Evil 2. Capcom’s remakes are more than just remasters, the studio tends to rebuild things from the ground up and it’ll be fun to see the twenty year old game reworked for a new generation.