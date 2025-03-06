‘Spider Man 2’ Continues Its PC Redemption Arc Through Another Big Update

To say that Spider Man 2‘s January PC release underwhelmed many players would be… generous. “Even with the current patches they’ve done. For me the some how made it worse, I can’t say it’ll be like this for everyone’s experience but the games seems to crash even more than before, Stutters still and the Audio when pausing bugs out completely, Game freezes til the game catches up the audio. Still very disappointing.” This is a recent Steam review of the game alongside many other negative ones.

But have no fear: Spider Man 2 update 1.305.0.0 is here! The webslinger is on a needed redemption tour, and right on time!

Resolved a bug that caused mission trails to not appear on first playthrough for some players.

CPU and GPU performance optimizations related to raytracing.

Performance improvements in areas with sand.

Improved map navigation performance.

Spider Man 2 Settings for Brightness, Contrast and visual effects no longer reset when the game restarts, or the time of day changes.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting the game quickly after starting it.

Resolved a crash that could occur on quadcore processors when enabling raytracing.

Addressed a Spider Man 2 bug causing ray-trace shadows of Symbiote Nests to persist after they were clear.

Fixed a bug where ray-traced shadows caused excessive lighting in some cases.

Resolved a bug with ray-traced reflections that made characters to appear darker when Ambient Occlusion was set to XeGTAO.

Fixed a bug where the mouse could get stuck in a dragging state when dragging a scroll bar.

The [Space] input in ‘Press [Space] to continue’ will no longer replace the key set to ‘Jump’.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Various visual bug fixes related to ray-traced reflections.

Various fixes to ray-traced ambient occlusion and ray-traced shadows

Further, various Spider Man 2 user interface bug fixes and improvements.

At least PlayStation and Sony heard the feedback and immediately sprung into action! …That’s more than some of the citizens of New York can say when the Green Goblin shows up. Superheroes try their best, though.