Spider-Man: Brand New Day Screening Evacuated After Powerful Fart Clears Out Theater

You probably noticed Spider-Man: Brand New Day made about as much money in its opening weekend as most blockbusters would be thrilled to earn over several weeks before showing up on streaming. That says less about the state of superhero movies than it does about the fact people go absolutely bananas for Spider-Man. They’ll follow the web-slinger anywhere, unless someone in the theater drops a powerful fart that sends everyone stampeding into the lobby.

According to reports from the New York Post and TMZ — bastions of journalistic integrity — that’s what happened during a screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at a Cine Colombia multiplex inside Plaza Bocagrande in Cartagena, Colombia.

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No One Admitted to Ruining Spider-Man With Their Fart

About halfway through the movie, a distinctly ass-y odor sent hundreds of moviegoers rushing into the hallway, covering their noses as they fled. It seems everyone was abundantly clear on what had occurred. It was an odious fart, and obviously no one fessed up to the crime.

The stench was reportedly so bad that there was some speculation circulating that it could have been a stink bomb, a classic in the disruptive middle school student arsenal. That’s merely a theory, and in situations like this it’s probably best to refer to the centuries-old problem-solving principle known as Occam’s razor: the simplest answer is usually the right one. If it smells like a fart, it’s probably a fart.

The screening wasn’t canceled, and a handful of moviegoers eventually returned to their seats to finish the film. Most decided they had enough excitement for one day and hightailed it out of there with their own olfactory senses intact.