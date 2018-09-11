Is Spider-Man a Cop Now?

On episode 185 of Waypoint Radio, the full team—Austin, Natalie, Cado, Patrick, Rob, and Danielle—talk about the many games they’ve been playing and discussing. There’s some football. Spider-Man’s activities are discussed. There’s Call of Duty Black Ops 4. There’s a whole lot of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There’s some Valkeryia Chronicles IV chatter. And then, there are some fabulous Waypoints.

Discussed: The Bears/Packers NFL game on 9/9/18, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Valkeryia Chronicles IV, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Planet Money Podcast, Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Exhibit: Into the Light by James Turrell, The Twilight Zone episode: The Lonely, The Giant Robot Series That’s a Civics Lesson in Disguise (article on VRV), The Great British Bake Off, Destiny.

