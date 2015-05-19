Spies, Lies, and Silicon Valley: Shane Smith Interviews Ashton Carter (Part 4)

Watch Part One

Watch Part Two

Videos by VICE

Watch Part Three

VICE founder Shane Smith interviews US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter about Putin’s nukes, the rise of the Islamic State, Afghan tumult, and repairing the NSA’s reputation.

In the final part of the series, Secretary Carter speaks about how the Edward Snowden revelations have affected the NSA and big tech, and about his push to bring Silicon Valley innovation to the Department of Defense.

