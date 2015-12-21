Spiked Eggnog Cake with Cinnamon Frosting Recipe

Servings: 15

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

for the eggnog cake:

2 ½ cups|335 grams all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup|115 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 ½ cups|330 grams granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 ¼ cups|300 ml buttermilk

2 tablespoons brandy or bourbon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

**for the cinnamon frosting: **5 to 5 ½ cups|550 grams powdered sugar

2 cups|460 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

for the chocolate topping:

1 ½ cups|270 grams semi-sweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

Heat your oven to 350°F and line two 9-inch cake pans with parchment, then grease with butter or non-stick spray. Set aside. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of your mixer, beat together your butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add in your eggs, one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add in about ⅓ of your flour mixture, then half of your buttermilk, followed by another ⅓ of your flour, the rest of your buttermilk, and finally, the remainder of your flour mixture (alternating adding wet and dry ingredients allows the batter to fully incorporate each ingredient without over-beating the batter). Add in your brandy or bourbon and vanilla, and beat to combine. Bake for 30 minutes or so, until lightly golden and set. Allow the cakes to cool completely before frosting. When you’re ready to make your frosting, beat together the powdered sugar, butter, and cinnamon until smooth. You can add a nip or two of brandy if you like, as well. Taste and add more powdered sugar, if needed. To frost, place a small dollop of frosting on a cake board or whatever surface you’ll be frosting your cake on, then place your first layer on top of that dollop (this secures your cake in place). Use a serrated knife to level off the first layer so that the surface is level, then spread about ⅓ of your frosting over the surface of the first layer. Add the next layer, and again, level off the top so that it is even. Use another ⅓ of your frosting to make a “crumb coat”, that is to say, frost the cake with a very thin first layer, then place the cake in the fridge for 15 minutes or so to firm up. This will ensure that you don’t have a bunch of crumbs showing through your frosting. When you’re ready to pour your chocolate over the cake, melt your chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth. Place the cake on a piece of parchment or over something you don’t mind getting chocolate dripped on, and simply pour the chocolate over the cake, smoothing it out a bit so it drips off the sides for a “drippy” look. Allow the cake to set at room temperature, or place it in the fridge to set. Slice and serve! This will keep well, covered and refrigerated, for up to 3 days.

From 5 Ways to Frost a Cake for People Who Hate Frosting Cakes

